Confirmed at BBB22, Naiara Azevedo blocks concert schedule

After the LeoDias column revealed Naiara Azevedo as the first confirmed name for the BBB22 box, this Friday (11/19), the country singer resorted to Instagram to deny the information and announce a packed concert schedule. According to her, even a tour in the United States is being planned. It turns out that, so far, the reality looks quite different.

In a quick search on the web, you can access the famous full schedule of concerts on her official website and, amazingly, there is no date for her to go on stage. The column also got in touch with several businessmen in the music business and the contractors confirmed that there are no negotiations for tours with the owner of the hit 50 Reais. In addition, promoters of events in the sertanejo universe also revealed that the artist’s team does not have dates available in the first quarter of 2022, a period that coincides with the time when the reality show will be broadcast by TV Globo. Is it just a coincidence?

Naiara Azevedo Naiara Azevedo is at BBB22Reproduction/Instagram sour naiara She denies it, but has no confirmed concert schedule.Reproduction/Instagram Naiara Azevedo Country singer is known for having a complicated temperament.Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 0

Big Brother Brasil 22 has its premiere scheduled for January 17th and will have Tadeu Schmidt as presenter.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.