contest accumulates and prize goes to BRL 6.7 million

No one got the 20 scores right in the draw for the 2238 contest for Lotomania, held today (19) by Caixa. With no winners, the prize accumulated for the next edition and is now estimated at R$6.7 million. The numbers drawn were 04-05-08-11-17-21-27-30-32-33-54-60-61-63-67-70-80-93-96-99.

This time, no ticket missed the 20 numbers drawn and won what is normally Lotomania’s second highest prize. On the other hand, five bets had 19 hits. Each of them received a prize of R$ 62,652.52.

There were even more winners in the following categories:

– 79 bets had 18 hits and received R$2,478.35 each;

– 833 bets matched 17 numbers and received R$ 235.04 each;

– 5,055 bets placed 16 numbers and won R$38.73 each; and

– 21,170 bets scored 15 hits and pocketed R$9.24.

Lotomania: How do I enter the next draw?

Just place a bet of 50 numbers at lotteries accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery site. The biggest prizes are for tickets that match 20 and 19 numbers, or miss all the tens drawn. Bets must be placed within one hour of the draw, which normally takes place at 20:00 (GMT).

How much does the bet cost?

At Lotomania, unlike other Caixa modalities, there is only one bet option, with 50 numbers. The single price is R$2.50.

Lotomania: what are the chances of winning?

The chance of taking the main prize, which requires 20 hits, is one in 11,372,635. In the 19-number range, the odds are one in 352,551. Going without hitting anything is just as likely as hitting the 20 tens: one chance at 11,372,635.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.