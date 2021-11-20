Coordinator of PSDB previews, Aníbal leaves his post and declares support for Leite

by

The president of the PSDB’s preliminary commission, senator José Aníbal, left his post and declared his support for the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, against the governor of São Paulo, João Doria.

He participates in an event to support Milk this Friday night (19th) in São Paulo. The information has been confirmed to CNN by the offices of the two campaigns.

“Edward [Leite] has been growing, growing and will continue to grow. It has low rejection. He made the most profound reforms that any government in Brazil has done”, he said at the event in a video obtained by CNN.

    Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul; João Doria, governor of São Paulo and Arthur Virgílio Neto, former mayor of Manaus (AM), present proposals and answer questions in the debate mediated by journalist Carol Nogueira

    Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

    PSDB pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic face each other in a debate that may define who will be the candidate of the party that has governed the country for eight years

    Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

    Debate between PSDB pre-candidates begins coverage of 2022 elections

    Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

