Coordinator of PSDB previews, Aníbal leaves his post and declares support for Leite

The president of the PSDB’s preliminary commission, senator José Aníbal, left his post and declared his support for the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, against the governor of São Paulo, João Doria.

He participates in an event to support Milk this Friday night (19th) in São Paulo. The information has been confirmed to CNN by the offices of the two campaigns.

“Edward [Leite] has been growing, growing and will continue to grow. It has low rejection. He made the most profound reforms that any government in Brazil has done”, he said at the event in a video obtained by CNN.