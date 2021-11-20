Corinthians announces line chosen by Faithful for Cassio’s hairband

Corinthians announced this Friday afternoon that goalkeeper Cássio will use the phrase “Here is Corinthians” in his belt in the derby against Santos. The choice was made by Fiel in a vote on the Socios.com platform, responsible for selling the fan token.

Fans who purchased the $SCCP virtual currency could choose from five different phrase options. The chosen phrase won the options “Tu é pride”, “Champion of champions”, “unforgettable 2012” and “Cásssiioooooooo”.

The phrase “Here is Corinthians” had 34.06% of the votes. The podium was closed with “Champion of Champions” with 25.65% and “Unforgettable 2012” with 15.56%.

It is worth noting that this is the third time that Corinthians holds a vote with fans who acquired the $SCCP fan token. The first defined which Corinthians idol should be honored with a bust in Parque São Jorge. Among Gilmar dos Santos Neves, Basilio and Ronaldo, the Phenomenon won.

The second chose midfielders Willian and Gabi Zanotti, shirts 10 of the men’s and women’s teams, to be the faces of Corinthians in the October Pink 2021 campaigns.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians hosts Santos this Sunday, at 4 pm, at the Neo Química Arena. The duel is valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship and, if they win, Timão will take fourth place in the table.

Check out the announcement of the voting result

Play/Twitter

