Corinthians does ball possession practice and tests do not detect injury in Cantillo

Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava on Friday afternoon. Sylvinho led the team’s second training session with an eye on Sunday’s derby against Santos.

Athletes who acted for 45 minutes or more in the defeat to Flamengo only participated in light work with the ball, in Field 1. Afterwards, they went inside the training center and completed the day with a regenerative.

In Field 3, the rest of the squad took part in the warm-up and then did a little ball possession job. Sylvinho ended the day with a collective.

Midfielder Cantillo, who returned to the club after a period called up by the Colombian national team, underwent exams and there was no injury detected. Despite the good news, the player still has a discomfort in the adductor muscle of his right thigh and did separate work with the physiotherapy team. On the other hand, the club confirmed the injury of midfielder Giuliano, anticipated by my helm. He has already started treatment and must be away for three weeks.

On Saturday morning, the Corinthians squad returns to CT to finish preparing for the game. For the 34th round, Timão receives Santos, at the Neo Química Arena, at 4 pm.

