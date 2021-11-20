Corinthians lineup: Willian released, Cantillo to be re-evaluated on the eve of derby | corinthians

On a Friday when exams showed an injury that should take midfielder Giuliano out of the rest of the season, the Corinthians coaching staff at least has reason to rejoice: after seven games, midfielder Willian is once again available to coach Sylvinho.

The return will be this Sunday, against Santos, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Out since October 13, in the victory against Fluminense, when he suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh, the shirt 10 is able to, at least, be an option on the bench. He should start out of the starting lineup and, in the final stretch of the Brasileirão, gain more minutes from game to game.

On the other hand, defensive midfielder Victor Cantillo, who reappeared at Corinthians on Thursday with a muscle discomfort in the posterior muscle of his right thigh, also underwent tests, but had no detected injury. As follows with discomfort in the region, it remained inside the CT under treatment.

He will be re-evaluated on Saturday to see if he plays the derby. Cantillo embezzled the team against Atlético-MG, Cuiabá and Flamengo while defending the Colombian team in the qualifiers.

A possible Corinthians team has Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel (Cantillo), Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mosquito), Róger Guedes and Jô.

In Brasileirão, Timão still faces Santos, on Sunday, in Itaquera; Ceará, on the 25th, in Fortaleza; the Athletico-PR, on the 28th, in Itaquera, the Grêmio, on the 5th of December, at home, and the Juventude, on the 9th of December, in Caxias do Sul.

training this friday

The players who played for more than 45 minutes against Flamengo performed only light work with the ball on the pitch and then returned to the internal part of the CT. The others did a ball possession activity in a reduced space and also collective training.

The cast goes back to work Saturday morning.