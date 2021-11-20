Corinthians reviews rivals who started Sylvinho’s best streak in Brasileirão | corinthians

From this Sunday, Corinthians reviews the opponents who started Sylvinho’s best streak as coach of Timão.

The series begins in front of Santos, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 34th round of the Brasileirão. From the 15th round, still in the first round, Timon started ten unbeaten matches, with five wins and five draws. And jumped from 12th to seventh on the table.

The first act was a 0-0 against Santos in Vila Belmiro, in a game in which Corinthians played much better than their rivals and had a goal and a penalty canceled by the VAR (remember the video above).

Afterwards, Sylvinho achieved the only streak of three victories in the tournament: 3-1 against Ceará in the Arena, 1-0 against Athletico in Curitiba and 1-0 against Grêmio in Porto Alegre. Against Juventude, in Itaquera, the team drew 1-1 with a free kick by Róger Guedes.

In fifth place with 50 points, Corinthians has chances to finally enter the G-4 of the Brasileirão after several failed attempts. A victory in the derby makes the team pass Bragantino, who has 52 and who has already played the match for this round. Bragança’s team plays in the Sudamericana final this Saturday.

The last time Corinthians were among the top four in the Brasileirão was on October 16, 2019. Since then, they have been out of the 12 final rounds that year, 38 in 2020 and 33 in 2021 so far. The return can happen, therefore, after 83 rounds of absence.