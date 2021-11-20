Corinthians squad: Willian returns, but Sylvinho won’t have Cantillo against Santos | corinthians

This Saturday morning, the Corinthians squad finished their preparations for Sunday’s derby against Santos, at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena.

As ge showed on Friday, midfielder William is back on the related list. After seven games of absence due to a muscle injury in the left thigh, the shirt 10 should start on the bench.

But in addition to the loss of Giuliano, who suffered muscle damage and should only return to play in 2022, Coach Sylvinho will not have Cantillo.

The defensive midfielder reappeared on Thursday with a muscle discomfort in the posterior muscle of his right thigh after defending the Colombian team in the qualifiers. He felt the pain in the final minutes of the draw against Paraguay. Thus, he embezzles the team for the fourth consecutive game.

A possible Corinthians team has Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mosquito), Róger Guedes and Jô.

This Saturday, the athletes participated in the warm-up commanded by the physical trainers. Afterwards, coach Sylvinho led a work of ball possession in a small space. The commission also commanded a tactical work and a training of offensive and defensive dead balls.

In Brasileirão, Timão faces Santos this Sunday and then plays four more games: against Ceará on the 25th, in Fortaleza; against Athletico-PR, on the 28th, in Itaquera; in front of the Grêmio, on 12/05, at home; and against Juventude, on December 9, in Caxias do Sul.

In fifth place with 50 points, Corinthians has chances to finally enter the G-4 of the Brasileirão after several failed attempts. A victory in the derby makes the team pass Bragantino, who has 52 and has already played the match for this round.

Goalkeepers: Cássio, Matheus Donelli and Caique França

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Sides: Fagner, Fábio Santos, Lucas Piton and João Pedro

Steering wheels: Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Roni and Xavier

Socks: Willian, Renato Augusto, Vitinho, Adson and Luan

Strikers: Jô, Róger Guedes, Gustavo Mosquito, Gabriel Pereira and Mantuan

