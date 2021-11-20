CoronaVac: Booster Increases Antibodies More Than 12-fold in Two-Doseers, Study Says | Vaccines

A new study conducted by a group of Chilean, American and Chinese researchers found that a booster dose of CoronaVac increases by more than 12 times the level of antibodies of those who completed the vaccination schedule with the immunizing agent for at least five months. The research has been published on the medRxiv preprint platform and has not yet been reviewed by other scientists.

The study was carried out in Chile with 129 volunteers who received the first dose of CoronaVac from January to March 2021, and the second injection 28 days apart. Five months later, the volunteers took the booster. Antibody neutralizing capacity was evaluated in 77 people.

“Since neutralizing antibodies correlate with protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection, these results likely imply better outcome and protection against disease,” say the researchers.

The 129 volunteers received the two doses of CoronaVac four weeks apart (28 days). The booster dose was given five months after the second dose.

Antibody neutralizing capacity was evaluated in 77 people.

The antibody level increased more than 12-fold compared to the response at five months after the second dose.

In adults between 18 and 59 years of age, the neutralizing capacity of circulating antibodies reached its maximum four weeks after the booster dose, increasing more than 18-fold compared to levels recorded five months after the second dose.

Among those over 60 years of age, corresponding to 53.2% of the volunteers, the researchers observed that after the booster dose there was a more than nine-fold increase in the neutralizing capacity in relation to the response observed five months after the second dose.

The study has some limitations, such as the reduced sample size for the assay.

Booster dose in Brazil

On Tuesday (16), the Ministry of Health said that all adults over 18 years of age will receive a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The booster dose for those taking Pfizer, CoronaVac and AstraZeneca will be available five months after the person has completed the vaccination schedule. “Above five months after the second dose, regardless of age, it is already possible to go to the immunization room”, said Marcelo Queiroga.

For those who took the Janssen vaccine, the recommendation is a little different. Before the booster dose, these people will take a “second dose” of the immunizer.

According to the Ministry of Health, the vaccine to be used in the additional dose “should preferably be from the messenger RNA platform (Pfizer) or, alternatively, the viral vector vaccine (Janssen or AstraZeneca), regardless of the primary vaccine schedule ”.