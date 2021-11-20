Court rules young man who killed 2 in US anti-racist protest acted in self-defense | World

Kyle Rittenhouse, aged 18, killed Joseph Rosembaum and Anthony Huber during one of several anti-racist demonstrations in the city last August, when he was 17 years old.

The acts occurred in repudiation of the Jacob Blake case, a black man shot by a white policeman during an approach in Kenosha.

A third person was shot by the then teenager but was taken to hospital and survived. The action was all registered in VIDEO, see below.

Video shows armed man shooting during protest in Kenosha, USA

The defendant’s defense said he shot “in self-defense”. He was in danger of facing life in prison if the jury – which took more than three days to deliberate the verdict – decided that he acted with intent.

Rittenhouse was responsible for murder, for putting other people at risk and for being, at the time of the crime, a minor in possession of a firearm. — Wisconsin law prevents minors from carrying weapons.

The parents of Huber, one of those killed, said in a statement that they were “heartbroken” and that the verdict “sends an unacceptable message that armed civilians can incite violence by killing people.”

The outrage in the US over the case of a rich young man who abused 4 women and will not go to prison

Black man, sentenced to death, has sentence revised after suspected failure in investigations

Year of anti-racism protests

2 of 2 Protesters protest police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this Saturday (29) — Photo: Morry Gash/AP Photo Protesters protest police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this Saturday (29) — Photo: Morry Gash/AP Photo

Violence has escalated in Kenosha and other parts of the US especially after pro-police activists — including armed militias — clashed with protesters protesting racist police violence.

The year 2020 was marked in the US by massive protests against racism after several cases of race-motivated police violence surfaced.

In addition to the Blake case, the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Daniel Prude revolted the American population, which took to the streets of the main cities in the country, mainly between May and September.