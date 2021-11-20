Covid-19 Mega Vaccination Campaign starts today in 6 capitals

The national Mega Vaccination campaign against covid-19 begins today (20). To give visibility to the action, the Ministry of Health will promote simultaneous events in the cities of São Paulo, Manaus, Curitiba, Salvador, Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, the event in the latter capital will have the participation of minister Marcelo Queiroga.

The intention is to encourage the population to return to the vaccination posts to take the second dose or the booster dose. The campaign has the slogan “Half protection is not protection” and runs until November 26th. During this period, vaccination posts across the country will be prepared to intensify the immunization of the population.

The campaign’s theme is “half protection is not protection”. In each state and municipality, the Health Departments will define schemes at the vaccination posts to contemplate the possibility of the presence of the “backward”.

To find out how and where to get vaccinated, seek information from the city hall or the local health department. Normally, on the pages and channels on social networks, vaccination points and the hours when they are open are available.

The action intends to encourage the 21 million Brazilians who have not taken the second dose of the vaccine to seek out health centers and complete the vaccination cycle. The initiative also aims to reach people who are able to take the booster dose. About 9.3 million people can boost immunity against the disease with a third dose.

As of Friday (19), there were 21 million people with a delayed second dose. Until 157.3 million people took the first dose and 128.4 million took the second dose or single dose.

At the top of the states with the most backward people are São Paulo, with 4.1 million, and Minas Gerais, with 2.2 million. The age group with the most people in this condition is between the ages of 30 and 34, with 2.9 million people.

The campaign will restart on Monday (22) and run until Friday (26). It is promoted by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems).

