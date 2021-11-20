Covid: Curitiba works together to apply the 2nd dose and booster dose; see who can be vaccinated from Saturday (20) to Friday (26) | Paraná

Curitiba participates, from Saturday (20), in a joint effort by the Ministry of Health to application of the second dose and the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. See below who can get vaccinated in the city.

The campaign aims to encourage the vaccination of people who should have been vaccinated with the second dose but have not yet returned to receive the immunizing agent.

In addition, the task force will start the application of the booster dose in all people over 18 years old who have already taken the second dose for more than five months.

Six capitals participate in the joint effort on Saturday. Alongside Curitiba, immunization takes place in São Paulo, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, Manaus and Brasília.

According to the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who was in Foz do Iguaçu this Friday (19), a campaign will be carried out to “decrease the possibility of a third wave, as has been happening in some European countries”.

Minister of Health participates in a multivaccination and testing campaign for Covid, in Foz

All people who have already been summoned to receive the second dose of the vaccine can look for one of the vaccination points to be immunized, according to the city hall.

The city’s estimate is that around 78 thousand people are in this situation. Across Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health, there are 21 million people.

In addition, until Friday (26), the time should come for another 41 thousand people to receive the second application of the vaccine, due to the anticipation of doses from Pfizer and Astrazeneca in the city, in addition to the schedule already defined for those who took Coronavac .

See below the second dose schedule from Saturday (20) to Friday (26):

Saturday (20): recap of everyone who has been called up and has not attended.

recap of everyone who has been called up and has not attended. Monday (22) : vaccinated with the first dose of Astrazeneca between 22 and 27 September, vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavac between 26 and 28 October, vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer between 25 and 27 September and recap.

: vaccinated with the first dose of Astrazeneca between 22 and 27 September, vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavac between 26 and 28 October, vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer between 25 and 27 September and recap. Tuesday (23) : vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavac on 29 October, vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer on 28 September and recap.

: vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavac on 29 October, vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer on 28 September and recap. Wednesday (24) : vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavac on 30 October, vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer on 29 September and recap.

: vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavac on 30 October, vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer on 29 September and recap. Thursday (25) : Vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer on September 30 and recap.

: Vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer on September 30 and recap. Friday (26): Vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer on October 1st and recap.

With the decision to extend the booster dose to all the public over 18 years old, the city of Curitiba announced that it will apply another dose to everyone who has completed the immunization.

The call will take place as people complete the minimum period stipulated by the Ministry of Health for the application of the booster, which is five months after the second dose.

The call, however, does not apply to people vaccinated with Janssen’s immunizer. The city said it is still awaiting guidance from the Ministry of Health for the application of the second dose in this group.

See below the booster dose schedule from Saturday (20) to Friday (26):

Saturday (20): all 18 years of age or older vaccinated with the second dose by June 24th.

all 18 years of age or older vaccinated with the second dose by June 24th. Monday (22): all 18 years of age or older vaccinated with the second dose by June 25th.

all 18 years of age or older vaccinated with the second dose by June 25th. Tuesday (23): all ages 18 and older vaccinated with the second dose by June 26.

all ages 18 and older vaccinated with the second dose by June 26. Wednesday (24): all 18 years of age or older vaccinated with the second dose by June 27.

all 18 years of age or older vaccinated with the second dose by June 27. Thursday (25): all 18 years and older vaccinated with the second dose by June 28.

all 18 years and older vaccinated with the second dose by June 28. Friday (26): all 18 years and older vaccinated with the second dose by June 29.

The city said that it is necessary to present personal documentation to receive the doses.

According to the city, the vaccination sites were not disclosed, because they can change according to the demand for vaccination.