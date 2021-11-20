Criminals steal half a million reais from a Louis Vuitton store in the US; watch the video – International

Everything happened in less than 45 seconds. At least 10 people enter the store from Louis Vuitton in Oak Brook, on the outskirts of Chicago, and make a trawler, taking from the shelves all the bags of the luxury brand that they can carry. In the end, without firing a shot, they ran away from the place, leaving a loss estimated by the local police at $100,000 – which is equivalent to more than half a million reais at the current rate.

That’s what security cameras from the Louis Vuitton store located in the Oakbrook Center Mall captured around 3:30 pm (6:30 pm GMT) last Wednesday, the 17th. The images, released by authorities only on the afternoon of Thursday, 18th, show the exact moment when the bad guys enter the room at almost the same time, scaring customers and vendors, and loot the wares displayed in the windows and shelves (see below).

When criminals leave the store, it is still possible to see the moment when a security guard tries to prevent one of them from escaping, but is stopped by the other cronies. Despite the brief confrontation, no firearms were used at the scene.

According to the Oak Brook Police Department, fourteen people participated in the crime. They fled the mall in three cars, whose license plate numbers have already been identified by authorities.

“Once they walked into the store, they pulled garbage bags out of their coats and started filling them with merchandise,” Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger said in an interview with ABC News. He also said that information about the investigation is still being withheld, but that the police already have clues and are working on identifying the criminals.

Still to the American broadcaster, Krueger said that the crime is similar to another recent occurrence in a mall in Northbrook, also in the State of Illinois. Sixteen people participated in the action, which caused an estimated loss of 66 thousand dollars (about 367,000 reais).

“We don’t know if there is a connection yet, but there are certainly similarities and our investigators are talking to their investigators,” Kruger said.

The case will be taken to the Illinois State Attorney General for a more comprehensive investigation into similar crimes.