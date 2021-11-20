Crisis at Inep: servers gather complaints of harassment and interference and deliver to TCU and CGU | Federal District

Officials at the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) gathered in a document, this Friday (19), a series of allegations of harassment and interference, amidst the crisis experienced by the agency. On the list, there is “possible intervention and risk to secrecy” in the National High School Exam test (And either) 2021, scheduled for this Sunday (21).

The 36-page document was compiled by the Association of Inep Servants (Assinep) and delivered to entities and control bodies, such as the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and the Federal Comptroller General (CGU).

According to the servers, the institute lives a “unprecedented crisis, with persecution of servers, bullying, political-ideological use of the institution by the MEC and lack of technical command in planning its main examinations, assessments and censuses”.

Questioned about the report, Inep had not manifested itself until the last update of this report. In all, the document was delivered to:

Chamber of Deputies Education Committee Federal Senate Education, Culture and Sports Committee Mixed Parliamentary Education Front Serving Brazil Front court Union accounts Federal Comptroller General INEP Ombudsman INE Ethics Committee

One of the denouncements pointed out concerns the risk of breach of confidentiality and ideological intervention in this year’s Enem, organized by Inep. According to the document, since the 2018 presidential elections, there has been “a directive from the president of the republic [Jair Bolsonaro] for ideological induction in the exam, with repeated criticisms to several questions […]”.

The servers cite statements by the president and the minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, who said that Enem would now have “the face of the government”. Both deny access to the evidence.

According to the dossier, “statements from civil servants indicate political pressure coming from the presidency of the organ to remove questions, without suitable reason, as reported in the press”. The servers ask for an investigation to be carried out to determine if there was access by people outside the evidence assembly process and if there was a request to withdraw the questions.

“In addition to the breach of confidentiality, the censorship of issues for reasons without statistical-pedagogical basis represents a misuse of purpose – implying the nullity of the administrative act”, says the document.

In the report, Assinep also states that, in addition to Enem, there is a disregard for technical criteria in the planning and execution of other tests under the responsibility of the body, such as the National Student Performance Examination (Enade) and the National Examination for Revalidation of Medical Diplomas (Revalidates).

“Unfortunately, there are repeated examples of situations that indicate an apparent unreasonable disregard for the technical foundations in favor of measures of political or ideological appeal, putting at risk the fulfillment of the institute’s legal attributions.”

Among the examples, the document cites the choice of professionals in disagreement with the usual procedures in planning the Revalida, invasion of competences and until deletion of data contrary to the position of the presidency of Inep.

Employees also denounce having been subjected to “embarrassing procedures”, work overload, working hours of more than eight hours a day and working on weekends, in addition to “a climate of dissatisfaction and illness”, turnover of professionals and “difficulty in retaining staff in virtue of the heated information technology market”.

According to the document, “from macro situations such as public pronouncements by the Presidency of the Republic and the Minister of State for Education, even in the internal sphere of management, there is an apparent process of silencing, creation of bureaucratic barriers, lengthening of processes and unsubstantiated interventions by presidential advisors on technical areas“.

“These procedures, some with the appearance of legality when isolated, accumulate to create an organizational climate of insecurity and attacks on the capacity of servers to perform Inep’s functions.”

The crisis that has been going through Inep in recent weeks began after requests for dismissal from 37 civil servants who occupied leadership positions at the agency. The case sparked a series of allegations of interference and harassment at the institute.

This week, the Federal Court in the Federal District denied a request from educational entities to determine the removal of the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas. In another case, in the Federal Court of São Paulo, the Public Defender of the Union (DPU) asks the agency to prove safety in the preparation of the Enem.

In the midst of the crisis, the president of Inep went to the Senate, on Wednesday (17), after being invited to provide clarifications. About the interference in the exam, Dupas said that he and the minister of Education did not have “at any time access to the exams”.

Regarding the accusations of having allegedly barred items that would make up the Enem, Dupas said the tests were assembled by the technical team and that it is common for the exchange of questions during paid assembly to guarantee the level of the exam.

“The tests were put together by the technical team, following the mythology that has been adopted, the item response theory (IRT). The test has a set of questions of different levels of difficulty that are calibrated to ensure a certain level of evidence. It is common, therefore, that during the assembly of the test, there are items that are removed and items that are placed, precisely to ensure a leveling of the tests.”

Dupas also commented on the statement made by President Jair Bolsonaro that the Enem issues were beginning to “have the face of the government” and declared that there was no interference by the presidency in the formulation of the Enem.

“There was no interference whatsoever from the Planalto Palace, there was not. The face of our government — of our administration, in the case of Minister Milton Ribeiro — is seriousness and transparency. There was no interference whatsoever from the Planalto Palace in deciding or choose any test item or essay theme.”

The day after the president’s statement, the minister of education declared that there was no government interference in the test – and attributed the resignations to the payment of bonuses. The entity representing employees denied that the discussion had a financial interest behind it.