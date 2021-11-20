Cruzeiro mathematically frees himself from falling to Serie C with a draw by Vasco – 11/19/2021

Cruzeiro saw its permanence in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship being mathematically guaranteed with the 2-2 draw between Vasco and Remo last Friday (19th). With the result, the team from Pará went to 42 points and can no longer reach Fox, who has 47, in the last round.
The risk of relegation to Serie C was already very small, but now it is non-existent. Even if they beat Confiança in their last match, Remo will reach a maximum of 45 points.
Vitória (40 points), Confiança (36) and Brasil de Pelotas (23), the last three placed, can no longer reach Cruzeiro either.
With that, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team will only fulfill the table in the final round. Cruzeiro faces Nautico at home, on Sunday (28).