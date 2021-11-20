Cuca changes Atlético-MG against Juventude; see the likely lineup

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

Atlético will soon end its preparations for the game with Juventude, scheduled for Saturday (20) at 19:00 (GMT) at Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. And Cuca will have good news for this weekend’s match.

Atlético vs Youth lineup

Left-back Guilherme Arana, for example, is back after completing an automatic suspension against Athletico Paranaense. With this, Dodô is an option in the reserve bank. Three other players are at the coach’s disposal.

Eduardo Vargas (Chile), Savarino (Venezuela) and Alan Franco (Ecuador) were with their respective teams in the World Cup qualifiers and can be used again. Junior Alonso, at first, is still in doubt. Despite not having had an injury, the defender will be monitored by the medical department.

Nacho Fernández is another one that doesn’t have a guaranteed presence. Treating muscle pain, the Argentine did an activity with a ball, but he will also be evaluated to know his physical condition. If vetoed, Keno remains in the role. Galo leads the Brasileirão with 71 points.

Atletico’s likely squad against Juventude is as follows: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Réver and Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Keno (Nacho Fernández), Hulk and Diego Costa.

