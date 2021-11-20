Cyberpunk 2077 is not on its way to Xbox Game Pass

CD Projekt Red has clarified that the studio currently has no plans to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to the Xbox Game Pass, despite rumors suggesting the title may be on its way to subscription service.

In response to speculation (reported by the VGC) that the game could be on its way to the Game Pass, CD Projekt Red Global Public Affairs Director Radek Grabowksi has confirmed that this is not the case.

“I just thought I should interrupt and say there are no plans for Cyberpunk 2077 on Game Pass,” confirmed Grabowski on the social media platform.

I just thought I’ll chime in to say that there are on Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077. — Radek (@gamebowski) November 19, 2021

Initially, speculation that the game could be making its way to the Game Pass arose after a recent video marketing Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles appeared to show a brief snippet of the game. This caused people to theorize that the game could be coming to the service, as players accessing Cloud Gaming on consoles are currently required to have the Ultimate Game Pass.

While Grabowski’s comments may have ruled out any possibility that the studio will bring the title into service in the near future, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will never be available. Over the years, Microsoft has successfully brought a number of third-party games to the Game Pass, which means fans waiting for Cyberpunk to arrive on the Xbox Game Pass shouldn’t give up all hope just yet.

As part of Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebrations, Microsoft’s head of gaming ecosystems Sarah Bond recently delved into the origins of the company’s popular subscription service and how it was originally created to be a video game rental service code-named Arches . In an interview, Bond explained that the company’s decision to redirect Arches to the subscription service we now know as Game Pass came in part due to the success of other companies adapting similar models such as Netflix and Spotify.

