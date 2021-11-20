Dayane Mello is no longer a canine snake and becomes a poddle

unmasked by Aline Mineiro and Bil Araújo, after the elimination of Valentina Francavilla, Dayane Mello left the sarcastic air aside and canine snake so talked about by Rich Melquiades, turned into a peaceful poodle. Exactly the little dog she compared the hair of Aline when the ex-panicat took off the megahair and took over the wavy strands.

According the flux highlighted, dayane he even apologized to Rico for having “stabbed” the digital influencer’s jacket. Cornered, the model went after Rich in an attempt to justify the insane act.

“Has Aline come back? Okay. I also came back four days ago and all my actions were judged by an audience. What people now want to judge or exclude is not going to change my life, because I’m much stronger than that. You know my story perfectly and I’ve been through a lot like you. You can do what you want, I’ll keep my posture and my thinking about each one as they think of me. It’s very easy to point fingers,” she said.

“Quiet to win”, Rich Melquiades he listened calmly to the words of the model.

“The same thing I felt today from ‘Oh my God, the jacket. It was her, how much hate and I don’t know what’ it’s the same thing when I bought a fight from you with everyone, do you understand? It’s very easy for people to talk and not put themselves in the other’s position when it doesn’t happen to you,” said Day.

The two continued talking and the influencer stated that he was attacked by the model. He remembered when he was called “unbearable?”.

“Was it in the countryside? So I take it off. If it made you feel small, I’m sorry. Nobody said that about me and I feel small too, do you understand? Nobody spoke and I feel. What I have to resolve is up to you. From now on, any word I use with you, I will measure it because I will not humiliate you”, he promised.

“For me, it’s already turned the page, it’s gone. It’s new page. Just so you know, that’s what I had to say. That’s what I had to say and apologize to you,” she snapped.

POODLE: ALINE OR VALENTINA?

After Valentina dyed her hair blue, netizens started calling the ex-girl “blue poodle”. The nickname was a reference to the criticism that Dayane Mello – who had become the ex-SBT’s BFF – made to the hair of Aline Mineiro. The relationship between the two ex-affairs began to fray once the model – who had already been pruning and disrespecting the girl – criticized the ex-panicat’s hair. In an outburst with valentine, in the pantry, Aline revealed two recent reviews that left her baffled.

“’Wow, your hair is looking like a poodle.’ The other day, I was in bed with you, and she: ‘You have to stop this craze for squeezing your hair,'” he said Aline.

The artist highlighted that she said that she quickly defended herself against these embarrassing comments: “I said: ‘No, this is the part I like the most about my hair transition. I’m very proud of my hair.’ What is the need for this?”.

Already in a previous conversation with Rich Melquiades, in the tree house, the woman from São Paulo stated that she felt disrespected for dayane who, according to her, was trying to mold it at all costs.

“Is it hard to respect my way of being? is it hard to respect my crying and my moment of sadness? Man, I give a hand to c******, I’m a friend to c****** here… I don’t have to be the way she wants to be, she wants to build me, she wants me to be from the way she is. I am graduated. For God’s sake, that’s what hurts me, that’s saddening me.”

Dayane Mello is powerful: She turned Valentina into her colorful poodle and the crowd of catuaba bowls into a bunch of mutts.#RoçaAFazenda — LucasLux (@LucasLu68187067) November 17, 2021

DAYANE ACKNOWLEDGES THAT IT IS NOT WELL

It seems that the very intense last days of “The Farm 13” have left Dayane Mello mentally drained, and the artist revealed the Valentina Francavilla be feeling a kind of anguish.

“I’m feeling anguish. I think I need a psychologist. Friend, it’s been almost three weeks since I’ve been feeling well”.

“Three weeks? What are you feeling like this?” Val asked. “Anxiety, it’s getting worse every day. I don’t feel happy, friend. I’m thinking a lot about my daughter and this is giving me a lot of anguish”, replied the model.

“Hold on, it’s running out. Is this energy bad? Is that it?”, advised Valentina, remembering that the program is in its final stretch.

“I don’t know, friend. It’s really my thing”, guaranteed Dayane. “Talking to someone then, wouldn’t it do you any good,” said the former stage assistant.

