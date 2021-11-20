Desperate, the father tries to sell his children on the street; understand

Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

A video of a desperate parent went viral this week (WATCH BELOW). On record, the man, who is a police officer, shouts for all to hear, he was selling his children for around 50,000 Pakistani rupees, around R$1,580 at the current rate. But what would be the reason?

According to a Vice publication, one of her children needed to undergo a surgical procedure and so asked his superior for a leave of absence so that he could take care of him. However, the boss asked for a bribe so that the period of leave was granted.

With the whole situation, Nisar Lashari, the man who appears in the video, despaired. Your little kids seem to be scared and confused in the video. “I was feeling so helpless,” the father told the Vice. He also said that because he did not have the money for the bribe, he was transferred to another post, 120 kilometers away, from the city of Ghotki to Larkana.

“Why did they give me this punishment just for not paying a bribe? I am so poor that I was not even able to travel to Karachi to file a complaint with the Inspector General of Prisons. The people here are very powerful and there is usually no action taken against them. Should I pay bribes or pay for my child’s operation? Should I work in Larkana or should I take my son for treatment?” said Lashari.

In desperation, he ended up making the decision to try to sell his children. “At the time I wasn’t thinking about anything except my situation. But, looking back, I’m not surprised the video went viral. It’s the age of social media, news travels very fast”, he commented on the situation. Check out the video:

گھوٹکی کے پولیس اہلکار کو بچے کے علاج کے لیے چھٹی نہ ملی اور لاڑکانہ تبادلہ کردیا گیا, چھٹی لینے اور تبادلہ رکوانے کے لیے افسران کو پچاس ھزار روپے رشوت دینی پڑے گی, اہلکار پچاس ھزار میں ایک بیٹا بیچنے کی آوازیں لگاتا رہا.

ہائے انسانیت کہاں ہے 😧😮 pic.twitter.com/i9hRF7IsNQ — Sheikh Sarmad  (@ShSarmad71) November 13, 2021

The viral video ended up helping the father. As the story became public, the chief minister of the state where Lashari lives, Murad Ali Shah, intervened in the matter: he kept the policeman at his original post, in Ghotki, and he even got 14 days’ leave to accompany his son in the treatment. A formal complaint was filed against the officer’s superior, accused of asking for bribes.

The information is from Vice.