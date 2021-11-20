Didi Louzada Suspended 25 Games for NBA Doping | nba

Brazilian Didi Louzada, who plays in the NBA, was suspended for 25 games for doping. The New Orleans Pelicans athlete tested positive for testosterone and drostanolone.

Didi claims that the substances were ingested in vitamins recommended by a nutritionist, and that he did not intentionally. The player consulted with the professional on his vacation trip to Brazil.

1 of 1 Didi Louzada NBA Pelicans — Photo: Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images Didi Louzada NBA Pelicans — Photo: Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

– As she (the nutritionist) has a history of working with professional athletes, I never imagined that any of these substances were banned or could be contaminated. When I learned of the positive result, I immediately cooperated fully with the League to help all of us understand what exactly happened. – explained the athlete in a special statement.

The player reinforced that it was not intentionally and apologized to teammates and fans.

– I accept my responsibility in this situation, I deeply regret that this happened and I apologize to my team, my teammates and Pelicans fans for this mistake.

+ NBA League Pass: sign and watch wherever you are

+ View official team products at the NBA.com Store