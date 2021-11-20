Diego says that ‘details’ make Jorge Jesus different

Eight days away from the final of the Copa Libertadores da América between Flamengo and Palmeiras, which will be played next Saturday (27), at 17:00 (GMT), at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, midfielder Diego, from the rubro-negro team , recalled details of his relationship with Jorge Jesus — currently at Benfica — that made a difference under the Portuguese command.

Diego specifically recalled the moment he suffered a fractured fibula, in the first leg of the 2019 Libertadores round of 16 – a 2-0 loss to Emelec (EQU). he would compete in the competition again, but, with a lot of support from Jorge Jesus, he returned in time to play the semifinals and play an important role in the decision — a 2-1 victory over River Plate.

“I had a situation in Libertadores in 2019, when I broke my leg. I didn’t accept [que não ia mais jogar a Libertadores]. Before taking the exam, all I thought was: ‘It’s not possible… After everything that’s happened…’. My history with Flamengo until then was full of emotions, and I had this dream very clear. I said: ‘It won’t end like this.’ When I found out that (the injury) was in the fibula, I thought: ‘I’m in the game’. Jorge Jesus fit me in with the team. It was a very special year”, declared Diego, in an interview with “The Players’ Tribune”.

“Yes, [O Jorge Jesus é diferente]. He would call me and say: ‘We need you! How are you?’. I would go to practice, trot around the field and he would look and say, ‘You’re fine! No limps, man! Very well!’. So, it’s the details, the compliment,” he added.