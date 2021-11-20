Black Friday Week is in full swing and it’s time to check out the unmissable discount Xbox games on Amazon. With highlights to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, take the opportunity to expand your gallery of games from the Microsoft console.

If you don’t have next-gen consoles, don’t worry. Virtually all Xbox One games run on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S due to backwards compatibility, ensuring their gameplay at the highest level.

Below, IGN Brazil highlights five games with a discount on Amazon. Pay attention to stock availability and price variations*.

Click here to become a Prime member and secure exclusive benefits during Black Friday.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Limited Edition

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you play Eivor, a fearsome Viking warrior who grew up amidst stories of battle and glory. Explore a beautiful and dynamic open world set against the backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Attack your enemies, expand your settlement and consolidate your political power in your quest to gain a place among the gods of Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Limited Edition costs R$159.90 on Amazon

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

In this original Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll encounter powerful new beings and iconic characters, all involved in a fight for the fate of the galaxy. You play the role of Star-Lord, and anything is allowed with his daring combat style, from elemental pistols to jet boots and mass attacks.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy costs R$194.00 on Amazon

Resident Evil Village

A few years after the horrific events of the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biological rescue, the new story begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, freed from their previous nightmares. As they are building their new life together, tragedy strikes them once more. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero of the Resident Evil series, is reunited with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, driving Ethan into chaos. A devastated Ethan finds himself in a remote snow-covered village looking for answers after being cast into a whole new nightmare.

Resident Evil Village costs R$119.90 on Amazon

Outriders

As humanity bleeds into the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With a rich narrative encompassing a diverse world, you’ll leave the tenements and slums of First City behind and traverse forests, mountains and deserts in search of a mysterious sign. Combining intense gunfire with violent powers, and an arsenal of increasingly bizarre weapons and equipment, Outriders delivers countless hours of gameplay from one of the industry’s top shooter developers, People Can Fly.

Outriders costs R$114.31 on Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2

With incredible gameplay, endless sidequests and a well-crafted story, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic story about life in the United States at the dawn of modern times. Control Arthur Morgan on his new journey in the second edition of one of Rockstar’s most successful games.

Red Dead Redemption 2 costs R$109.90 on Amazon

*Buying on the links above, IGN Brasil receives a share.

Subscribe to the IGN Brazil channel on Youtube and visit our pages on Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch.