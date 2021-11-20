Discover the new Casas Bahia megastore, created to be a laboratory for retail innovations

Via inaugurates this Friday (19th) a megastore of Casas Bahia in São Paulo. With over 9,000 m² of floor space, the store will also function as a laboratory for innovations in strategies, plans and solutions for retail.

The establishment is located on Marginal Tietê, in the north of the city of São Paulo, where a Ponto store (at the time, Ponto Frio) operated for a long time. Now, Via believes it is time to use the space, remodeled inside and out, to test and offer experiences to consumers.

“Everything that we’ve added here is new and we understand that the consumer liked it, we can extend it to all the other stores in the chain”, commented Roberto Fulcherberguer, CEO of Via, owner of the Casas Bahia and Ponto chains.

Asked about the possibility of opening other stores in this style, Fulcherberguer said that there are no plans yet. However, he announced that Casas Bahia still intends to open a few more stores this year. “We keep opening; we will close the year with 110 new stores. After the opening today, we will have another 50″, he added.

The store has a space for marketplace sellers to exhibit their products. Ten sellers were chosen and are already exhibiting their items at the site. The idea is to test how long sellers will stay in the store and whether the strategy will be rotating.

Due to Black Friday, the Casas Bahia megastore will have special hours and will be open 24 hours a day. The alternative time will be valid from the 25th of November until the 26th.

Phygital and omnichannel

From the moment you enter the store, you can already see the integration between the physical and digital environments. The labels have a QR code with information about the product and the rating of the item according to the ratings of other customers.

Another new feature of the Casas Bahia megastore is the possibility of finalizing purchases by the sellers themselves. Thus, the customer does not need to go to the checkout. By choosing this option, the customer also receives all monitoring from the seller in digital media.

“This store is the most phygital in the Brazilian market today. It is this great mix that we are looking for. We are increasingly bringing the digital to the physical, always with a humanized and embedded experience”, highlighted Fulcherberguer.

The executive also commented that in the third quarter, online sellers were responsible for R$ 2 billion in GMV (Gross Goods Volume). “In a little while we’re going to stop talking about physical or digital sales; we are going to talk about GMV in the company”, he added.

The new Casas Bahia store also has the function of lockers for taking orders from sellers for reverse logistics solutions. The customer can also choose to pick up items via drive-thru.

store in store

Part of the megastore also works with the model “store in store”, whereby other brands are invited to have spaces within the main environment. Casas Bahia counts on the presence of the companies Wine, Soneda, Casas Bauducco and Tress&Co. Each of them will also provide a new customer experience.

In the case of Soneda, for example, customers who buy a product at the store have a studio at their disposal where the application can be made free of charge. At Wine, the customer can drink a wine and consume some dishes that will be on the menu.

“Our partners were selected with great care. They represent the dream of the Casas Bahia customer. These are brands loved by Brazilians, they are in tune with our store and will bring an unusual shopping experience to the consumer”, highlights Via’s CEO.

Minoru Kamachi, director of Soneda, added: “Casas Bahia has capillarity and we are ready to grow in this innovation and retail ecosystem. We were flattered by the invitation.”

the megastore

On the first floor of the Casas Bahia megastore is the largest space for customer experiences. At the entrance, you can download a digital map of the store and search for what you are looking for. The map, in turn, will guide the customer until he reaches the desired session

The store also has a part dedicated to games and technology. A small arena with ten computers was set up on site to simulate the atmosphere of an official electronic sports competition, or eSports. In addition, two big screens with bleachers are also available for broadcasting game championships or playing games.

1. Region that simulates the eSports competition 2. Gamer Room Model 4. Environment designed to help with technology gurus 6. Model Live Studio Area 7. Environment for children 8. Environment for testing bicycles and treadmills 9. Toem to test the headphones. 12. Lockers for product removal

The environment also has a simulation of what would be a “gamer” room and arcade machines on the side. In the same region, Casas Bahia will make available 5 technological gurus who will help consumers configure and use their devices.

Also on the first floor of the Casas Bahia megastore, on the televisions side, there is a small cinema, as well as a counter with types of popcorn to serve and watch the program. A little further away is an area that works as a live studio and an example of what a fully connected house would be like.

At the back of the store, a region is dedicated to children. On site, they can play with more playful games or some more digital devices. The environment also has a large drying rack for them to enjoy.

On the second floor is the most “traditional” part of the megastore, with beds, chairs and other furniture. Even this space, however, has a differential: there is an exclusive space for architects who want to meet with clients and already discuss projects and products.

The Casas Bahia megastore is also pet friendly.

Images: Marcelo Audinino