Dismissal on TV Globo! With 13 years at the company, a sports narrator leaves the station and shoots: “I was given an excuse for protocol”

TV Globo has been facing a series of changes in its structure. This Thursday (19), Linhares Junior, narrator who had been with Grupo Globo since 2008, was fired. He confirmed the company’s decision on their social networks.

Hello friends! Just to inform you, I am no longer part of Grupo Globo! I got fired on Tuesday! Life goes on! Hugs! Thank you all for the affection you always have! — junior liners (@linharesjnr) November 18, 2021

In an interview with a press news website, Linhares revealed that Globo only gave “protocol apology” to justify the dismissal.

“It was something I already imagined would happen. They gave me a formal excuse”, he revealed.

He worked more frequently on Premiere, Globo’s pay-per-view system, and on SporTV, a closed channel.

