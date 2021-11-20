Djokovic runs over Norrie and continues with flawless campaign at ATP Finals | sneakers

After winning two wins and qualifying early for the semifinals of the ATP Finals, played for the first time in Turin, Italy, Novak Djokovic (#1) entered the court this Friday (19th) to achieve the 100 percentile % in the tournament group stage. And so he did. Facing the British Cameron Norrie (#12), who entered the competition to replace the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, with an elbow injury, the Serb was superior from start to finish and triumphed by 2 sets to 0, partial 6/2 and 6 /1, at 1:06 am of departure.

In the semifinals, Djokovic, who advanced without losing a set, will face Alexander Zverev, his tormentor at the Tokyo Olympics this year. This will be the 11th duel between the two. So far, there are seven victories for the Serb and three for the German. In the ATP Finals, Nole got the better of twice, both in the group stage, while Sascha triumphed in precisely the most important one, in the 2018 decision.

1 of 2 Djokovic goes to the ATP Finals semis unbeaten — Photo: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images Djokovic goes to the ATP Finals semis unbeaten — Photo: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

The other semi will be between the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who advanced with 100% success, and the Norwegian Casper Ruud, who guaranteed himself in the knockout phase by passing Russian Andrey Rublev. Both matches take place this Saturday (20).

The first set was a Djokovic ride. Dominant since the initial games, the Serbian had no difficulties to command the actions against the British, who did not bother at any time. Firing 11 winners, gaining 92% of the points with the 1st serve and taking two breaks along the end, the world number 1 closed on 6/2 in 28 minutes and started ahead.

The panorama remained in the second set, where Nole got a break in the first game and continued playing calmly, confirming his serves without frights and taking advantage of the gaps to pressure Norrie. Thus, Djokovic broke the service of the Briton twice more and, in his third match point, decreed the victory by 6/1.

Bruno Soares says goodbye with defeat

After losing the first two matches of his group, the already eliminated Bruno Soares returned to the court this Friday (19th) alongside Jamie Murray to fulfill the schedule in the ATP Finals. Despite a good performance mainly in the second set, the Brazilian and the British ended up being defeated by the French Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in straight sets, partial sets of 6/3 and 7/6 (5), in 1h22 of the match.

After his seventh participation in the Finals, Bruno Soares ends the 2021 season, which, despite the appendicitis that took him out of the Tokyo Olympics, yielded good moments. The Brazilian and Briton Jamie Murray were champions of the ATP 250 in Melbourne and St. Petersburg, and took the runner-up at the US Open, in addition to reaching the semi at the Australian Open. There were 25 wins and 16 losses throughout the year.