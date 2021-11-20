Doctor and father of four lose a booster dose for only six days and cannot resist covid – Revista Crescer

+



One surgeon, hailed as a hero by the British media for saving several patients on the front lines, could not resist the covid. Irfan Halim, 45, received the second dose of the vaccine in January of this year. The booster would be given on Sept. 16, but just six days earlier, he contracted the virus, was hospitalized and died on Sept. 14. Widow Saila Halim, 44, said he faced a nine-week battle against the covid.

Irfan Halim with his wife and four children (Photo: Reproduction/Daily Mail)

The surgeon was considered a “medical powerhouse” after treating 250,000 patients throughout his career. He was isolated from his family for four months at the height of the pandemic while treating covid patients. The doctor, who had no health problems, contracted the virus while working in Great Britain. “My husband worked out of London and I’m not sure which vaccine he got, but he was vaccinated twice and always used full PPE when he was on the wards,” the widow told MailOnline.

The widow also revealed that she spared her husband the news of the death of his father, Kamal, 75, from covid, who was also a doctor, on September 24th. Halim recalled the last day of her husband’s life, when he was surrounded by her bedside by her and her four children: Zara, 13, Adam, 12, Zain, 11, and Alisa, 5. doctor were also present. “I held him in my arms and whispered prayers and love. We lost our hero. He was an amazing husband, father and son. He was best friend to the whole family. it was my life, my world, my everything. Nothing could have prepared us for this,” she said, in tears.

The doctor’s room at the hospital was decorated by the children (Photo: Reproduction/Daily Mail)

“He was an incredibly talented and dedicated doctor, right through to the end. He always put his patients first and continued to support them after treatment. He was a compassionate and caring man who made a real difference in people’s lives. I tried to stop him from working with covid patients because that was his life; taking care of people,” he added.

In the UK, covid cases are increasing. Deaths also increased 8% in one week, with 157 victims recorded in the past 24 hours, reported the Daily Mail.

Revaccination

Although vaccines offer very high protection against serious illness and death, it starts to wane around six months and are not 100% effective. “The data show that, over time, there is a decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines, that is, a loss of protection. Hence the idea of ​​revaccinating everyone. Revaccination should take place worldwide five months after the second dose of the vaccine “, said infectious disease specialist Renato Kfouri to CRESCER.

