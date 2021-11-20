Dollar breaks $5.60 with hawkish speeches from Fed members By Investing.com



By Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – After trading between light low and stable this Friday (19), the market went up and broke the R$ 5.60 after hawkish speeches by two members of the . The American currency advanced 0.59% to R$ 5.5907 at 2:58 pm, after reaching a maximum of R$ 5.6104, reinforcing the accumulated high for the week.

The run for the dollar comes after statements by the vice president.chairman the Fed and the director of the institution. Clarida, recognized for having a dovish tone in her monetary policy statements, went in the opposite direction and said at the San Francisco Fed’s 2021 Asian Economic Policy Conference that she would “” discuss accelerating the reduction in asset purchases by the US central bank at its next meeting in December.

Waller, who is less dovish, said the Fed could double the pace and end them in April. “If you double the pace of stimulus reduction in January, it could end by early April and that will give you … monetary policy space … if necessary. stimuli, there could be an interest rate hike in the second quarter,” Waller said after a speech at the Center for Financial Stability in New York.

The backdrop for the declarations of speed in withdrawing the stimulus comes after inflation in the United States reached the highest level in 30 years. The Consumer Price Index () rose to 6.2% in the 12-month period, above the 5.8% that the market had expected and the index registered in September (5.4%). At the same time, the job market is strengthening in the economy, with last week reaching the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. 268,000 benefits were requested, down from the 269,000 the previous week, although it was higher of the projection of 260 thousand.

The strengthening of the dollar is not just in relation to the currency. The , which is comprised of a basket of six currencies of developed economies against the dollar, advanced 0.42% to 95.95, close to the day’s high of 96.24.

In addition to the external issue, uncertainties regarding the approval of the Precatório PEC also weighed on the risk aversion against the Brazilian currency.