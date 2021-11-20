Dollar rises for the 5th time and goes to R$ 5.609; Ibovespa is also high

With investors eyeing the United States, the dollar closed on Friday (19) up 0.7%, quoted at R$ 5.609 on sale — the highest value in almost three weeks, since November 1 (R$ 5, 67). It is the fifth consecutive session of gains for the American currency, which this week alone has accumulated an appreciation of 2.79% against the real.

The Ibovespa, in turn, also registered a high on the day — the first of the week. With a 0.59% jump, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) reached 103,035.02 points, interrupting a sequence of four consecutive falls. The result, however, was not enough to offset the week’s losses, a period in which the indicator dropped 3.1%.

In November, the dollar still accumulates a devaluation of 0.66% against the real, while the Ibovespa registers a drop of 0.45%. In the balance sheet of 2021, the situation is better for the currency, which rose 8.1%, and worse for the index, which plummeted 13.43% since the beginning of the year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Market reacts to Fed

Throughout the session, investors echoed comments from two important Fed officials (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank), who defended an acceleration in the pace of reduction of stimulus to the US economy.

Earlier, Fed Vice President Richard Clarida said it “may well be appropriate” to discuss speeding up a reduction in bond purchases at the next monetary authority meeting, scheduled for December, while director Christopher Waller said the bank it could double the pace of cut stimulus as early as January — and therefore sooner than expected.

Much of the market understands that the reduction in the Fed’s bond purchases would anticipate an increase in interest rates (now close to zero) in the US, and higher interest rates there are widely seen as beneficial to the dollar, as they would raise the yield of US bonds. , seen as investment insurance.

Brazil worries

At the same time, the domestic environment, which remains full of uncertainties on the fiscal front, also contributes to the rise in the dollar, while investors follow the progress of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório in the Brazilian Congress.

Seen by the market as the least harmful alternative to public accounts, the PEC proposes to postpone the payment of court orders — judicial debts of the Union —, in addition to changing the dynamics of the spending ceiling. According to the text, the limit would no longer be determined by the inflation accumulated in 12 months until June of the previous year, as it is today, but by the rate calculated in the 12 months until December of the previous year.

In practice, the changes brought about by the PEC make room for R$91.6 billion to be spent in 2022, according to the federal government. This “slack” in next year’s Budget would make it possible to pay Auxilio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família. The new program expects to pay R$400 to vulnerable families by the end of 2022 — an election year — and, for that reason, he is considered an “electorer” by the opposition.

(With Reuters)