Don’t want to leave your dog alone? With this technology, he will be able to call you – 11/19/2021

A ball. This can be one of the best pet companions when the owners are out and about. But did you know that it can also become a communication tool between the animal and the owner? This is what a device developed by researchers at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, and Aalto University, Finland, does.

Dubbed the DogPhone, the device works like a normal, soft ball for the animal’s touch, which, when it’s moved, sends a signal to a laptop. Thus, a video call starts with the sound of a phone ringing normally. It’s a way to find out if the pet is okay or if it has a problem.

This way, the person can choose whether to answer the call or hang up, and can also call the pet at any time. Scientists say this option could be a little more complicated, as the pet would have to move towards the camera so it could be seen by the owner.

The author of the research used to create this technology, Dr. Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, said in an interview with The Guardian that “this is just a way to demonstrate that dogs can control the technology”.

The DogPhone research was published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the Association for Computing Machinery on Human-Computer Interaction and presented at the 2021 Polish Interactive Surfaces and Spaces conference organized by the association that runs the same journal.

what happened

Still in an interview with The Guardian, Ilyena said that existing technologies already allow the owner to “measure the steps of their pets” and can even feed them remotely. However, there is nothing that allows the dog to take an active part in the process.

The researchers say that the device went through a series of interactions capable of guaranteeing perfect sensitivity from the touch to the call. Ilyena tested the device for 16 days with her nine-year-old Labrador, the Zack.

She kept a diary with the links between the owner and the animal. The problem is that she saw that the puppy did not always know what he was doing, despite having appeared on camera perfectly on five occasions.

In one of the moments, for example, she tells in the study that Zack called, but he didn’t seem very curious about the interaction, just with the bed itself. In another, he just walked by with his tail wagging in front of the camera.

Why does it matter?

“It’s just the option of giving the dogs a choice,” the researcher told the British newspaper. “Even if we don’t understand their choice, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have one.”

According to her, the DogPhone can bring benefits to pets, especially in contact while the owner is away. Even so, she even admits that she got “some anxiety” interacting with her puppy.

And Ilyena goes even further, saying that this device will be able to give pets so much independence that in the future they will even be able to call each other. “There are so many different possibilities you could have,” he adds.