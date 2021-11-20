Drop the mask! Renato’s secret is discovered

In the next chapters of the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, on TV Globo, things get even heavier for Christian (Cauã Reymond). That’s because Nicole (Ana Baird) will discover that he, who she thinks is Renato, is hiding from Barbara (Alinne Moraes) a child that her brother had out of wedlock!

Everything will start when Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre), an ex-girlfriend of Renato, appears to Christian saying that she had a child by him. Nervous about the discovery, Barbara’s husband will ask for time to tell Barbara the truth, since she has just lost a baby.

According to the newspaper O Globo, Maria Fernanda will pretend to agree, but will start putting pressure on Christian. One night, Nicole will be having dinner with her sister and brother-in-law when she catches a call from Maria Fernanda. She will listen to everything and know that the two will make a date.

The next day, Christian will go to the agreed place and try to give money so that Maria Fernanda doesn’t tell Barbara anything. Offended, the girl will refuse the amount and end the conversation. Barbara’s husband will then try to stop her from leaving. After a long discussion, the two will eventually leave, each in a taxi. When they leave, Nicole will appear at the door of the restaurant. She will then show that she heard everything.

