During Biden’s exam, Kamala Harris becomes the first woman to preside over the US

President underwent colonoscopy as part of the physical examination he performs annually.

EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT Kamala Harris became the first woman to hold the office of President of the United States, albeit on a temporary basis.



The vice president of U.S, kamala harris, became the first woman to hold the position of president of the country this Friday, 19, while Joe Biden I had a colonoscopy as part of the physical exam that I do every year. Harris held the presidency for one hour and 25 minutes from 10:10 am to 11:35 am local time (between 12:10 pm and 1:35 pm EDT). “The Vice President will be working from her West Wing office during this period,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement before the fact.

She also highlighted that a similar situation occurred when George W. Bush had to undergo colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007, since it is common for the vice president to take over while the incumbent undergoes some medical procedure that requires anesthesia. Biden is 79 years old and the oldest person to hold the presidency of the United States. However, he says he is still keen to pursue a new term, alongside Harris, in the 2024 presidential election.