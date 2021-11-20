End of an era: Óscar Tabárez is no longer Uruguay coach | international football

End of an era. After 15 years, Óscar Tabárez is no longer Uruguay’s coach. The 74-year-old experienced coach was fired by the Uruguayan Football Association, which also announced the departure of its entire commission. The commander could not withstand the four consecutive defeats that left Celeste in the seventh place in the South American World Cup qualifiers .

“The AUF Executive Committee made this difficult decision given the present circumstances, committed to the near future and the achievement of results we all hope for,” announced the AUF.

The Uruguayan press cites Diego Aguirre, Internacional coach, as the main target of the AUF to replace Tabárez. The Brazilian club, however, says it does not fear the coach’s departure.

Uruguay has lost its last four matches; see the qualifiers table

1 of 1 Óscar Tabárez has been Uruguay’s coach since 2006 — Photo: REUTERS/Diego Vara Óscar Tabárez has been Uruguay’s coach since 2006 — Photo: REUTERS/Diego Vara

In 2018, the blog “Meia Encarnada” wrote about the weight of Tabárez; check out

The pressure on Tabárez began with the irregularity at the start of the qualifiers and worsened after defeats to Argentina, 3-0 in Buenos Aires, and to Brazil, 4-1 in Manaus. The trainer was kept, won the support of important players in the cast., like defender Giménez and striker Luis Suárez, but new defeats came to Argentina and Bolivia, and he couldn’t stand it.

“El Maestro” Tabárez was the commander of Uruguay in the 1990, 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups. He is the coach who most often commanded the same team at World Cups and with the most games for the same country. In all, the coach was ahead of Celeste in 226 matches, with 109 wins, 57 draws and 60 defeats.

His influence went beyond the senior national team. He shaped the style and groups of Celeste teams from the base teams. However, with success lately, the pressure for renovation has increased. The Uruguayan Football Association praised Tabárez’s work at all levels within the organization.

– We emphatically express that this decision does not imply ignoring the important contribution of Tabárez to Uruguayan football – says the AUF statement.

“We salute and recognize the fundamental sporting achievements obtained in these 15 years, which have placed Uruguay once again in the first places in world football”.