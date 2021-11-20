Enem 2021: time zone, opening and closing of gates, start of tests and more | Enem 2021

This Sunday (21) the first test of the National High School Examination (Enem) 2021 will be applied and so that there is no mistake about the times, the g1 prepared a list that can help students across the country.

Considering that the test is applied simultaneously to all candidates following Brasília time and that some Brazilian states have different time zones (see below), it is necessary to pay attention to the opening and closing times of the gates.

Main hours of Enem 2021

Opening the gates: 12h

12h Closing the gates: 13h

13h Start of tests: 1:30 pm

1:30 pm Output without question book: 3:30 pm

3:30 pm Output with question book: 18:30

18:30 End of exams 1st day: 19h

different time zones

In states like Amazonas and Mato Grosso, whose local time is 1 hour less than Brasília time, the test will also be applied one hour earlier. Thus, the exam will start at 12:30 pm local time. In Acre, a state with two hours less, the test will be applied at 11:30 am local time.

Time zone of Brazilian UFs Federative Units Time zone (in relation to Brasília time) Acre -2 hours Amapá Brasilia time alagoas Brasilia time Amazons -1 hour Bahia Brasilia time Ceará Brasilia time Holy Spirit Brasilia time Goiás Brasilia time Maranhão Brasilia time Mato Grosso -1 hour Mato Grosso do Sul -1 hour Minas Gerais Brasilia time For Brasilia time Paraíba Brasilia time Paraná Brasilia time Piauí Brasilia time Pernambuco Brasilia time Rio de Janeiro Brasilia time large northern river Brasilia time Rio Grande do Sul Brasilia time Rondônia -1 hour Roraima -1 hour Santa Cataria Brasilia time Sergipe Brasilia time São Paulo Brasilia time Tocantins Brasilia time Federal District Brasilia time

It is important that the candidate also check the time zone of the city he lives in and, if you are taking the test in another municipality, also check the municipal time, because in some cases there may be a time difference between cities, which can affect student participation if it is not checked in advance.

Knowing this information is important to fulfill another fundamental point of the exam, which is present yourself at the application site before 1pm, time when the gates are closed. Although the race only starts at 1:30 pm, it is not possible to access the race site after 13:00, so stay tuned!

In addition, as there has been no daylight saving time in the country since 2019, the application time will be different compared to previous years. Therefore, it is essential to be aware of the race schedule.