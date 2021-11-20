Enem 2021: what to do if you have a covid on the day of the exam? | Enem 2021

The candidate enrolled in the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) 2021 who have any of the infectious and contagious diseases listed below, including covid, must not attend the venue this Sunday (21), according to the exam notice.

The student diagnosed with any of the illnesses must submit a request to reapply the test through the participant’s page at until five business days after the second day of the test, on November 28.

The document does not say what should be done if the person has symptoms but has no medical diagnosis.

There is still no reapplication date., which will be defined by the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), responsible for Enem.

The following are diseases considered infectious by the notice:

Covid-19;

tuberculosis;

whooping cough;

diphtheria;

invasive disease by Haemophilus influenza;

meningococcal disease and other meningitis;

smallpox;

human influenza A and B;

wild poliovirus polio;

measles;

rubella;

varicella.

How to order a reapplication

In order for the applicant’s application for re-application to be analyzed, a series of requirements must be followed. In addition to complying with the deadline of up to five business days, a legible document must be attached to the order, proving the condition, which must contain:

participant’s full name;

diagnosis with a description of the condition that motivated the request and/or the code corresponding to the International Classification of Disease (ICD 10);

signature and identification of the competent professional, with the respective registration of the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM), the Ministry of Health (RMS) or competent body.

The approval or not of the document will be informed on the participant’s page. If approved, the candidate guarantees their participation in the re-application of the exam.