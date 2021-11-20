Epic Games Store offers 3 free games

PC gamers are already aware that the Epic Games Store makes one game available for free every Thursday, and sometimes even two titles. However, it seems that the store has entered the holiday mood and decided to give players three different games this week.

Read more: PlayStation: Check out discounts of up to 60% on Black Friday

This time, the games offered to players are:

Guild of Dungeoneering : A turn-based dungeon explorer with card battles;

: A turn-based dungeon explorer with card battles; Kid A Mnesia: Exhibition : Announced during PlayStation Showcase on September 9, and according to Sony “this is an inverted digital/analog universe created from original artwork to commemorate 20 and 21 years of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac albums “;

: Announced during PlayStation Showcase on September 9, and according to Sony “this is an inverted digital/analog universe created from original artwork to commemorate 20 and 21 years of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac albums “; Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna): A platform game developed in collaboration with the Inupiat, native people of Alaska, and inspired by a story that has been passed down from generation to generation.

Remember that once rescued, games remain forever in the player’s library. The three bonds will be available for free for redemption until November 25, at 1:00 pm. Don’t miss it.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our Facebook pages, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Nicole Pereira on Instagram or on twitter.