Ex-BBB Adrilles Jorge polemics when questioning Marília Mendonça’s talent

Member of the “Morning Show”, by Jovem Pan, Adrilles Jorge generated controversy this Friday, November 19, when questioning the talent of the singer Marília Mendonça, who died on the 5th of last month, victim of an air accident in Minas Gerais.

At the time, they commented on the Latin Grammy and the tribute that anitta made for her friend and professional colleague.

Anitta and Marília Mendonça have one thing in common. They speak to very large strata of the population. They are very popular singers, very pop. They are not necessarily great artists or great singers. A talk of sexual play, affective, as if it were an amusement park. The other, our dear Marília Mendonça, spoke and blamed for the pains of love, for the resentments, for the sorrows, for those who were somewhat clichéd, but very fond of the population they like.

Further on, he vehemently criticized Anitta. “The population likes to be numb. That’s not great art, but it’s a great thing that speaks to people’s souls. Saying that life is a great park of unbridled sexuality is good for people to find and delude themselves, also to think that there are culprits for their pains of love, absolute and objective culprits.”

The Grammy Latino 2021 announced its winners this Thursday night (18th) and Marília Mendonça, victim of a plane accident two weeks ago, did not win the posthumous award. However, she was honored during the event. Bench comments. pic.twitter.com/PhD39nr2hP— Jovem Pan Entertainment (@JovemPanEntrete) November 19, 2021

Mrs Ruth, mother of the singer Marília Mendonça, used social media, this Friday, November 19, to open his heart. Grieving over her daughter’s early death, Ruth quoted a passage from the Bible to vent.

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, nor angels nor demons, nor present nor future, nor any powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in creation will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Jesus Christ our Lord,” he wrote, quoting Romans 8:38.

(Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

