ex-Corinthians reveal what it’s like to be coached by Xavi, new Barcelona coach

In this Saturday, Xavi, new technician of Barcelona, makes his long awaited debut for the club blaugrana in the classic against the spanish, at 5 pm (GMT), for the 14th round of Laliga.

Anyone who has worked with the former midfielder is only praised for the Catalan style as a coach, both for the game ideas and for the treatment given to the athletes.

This is the case, for example, with the steering wheel William Torres, ex-Corinthians, which was commanded by Xavi at Al-Sadd, in Qatar, after have their hiring requested in an express and very direct manner, as shown by ESPN in a recent report.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, the midfielder, who went through Udinese, A Coruña and Olympiacs in European football, he described Xavi as “genius” and tried to explain some of the Spaniard’s working methods.

“Xavi is brilliant. He manages to convey what he thinks and what he played with clarity to people. Of course he will never tell a player to do what he used to do., which would be impossible even for the quality he had. But he knows the possibilities that each one offers and he knows how to use the player’s head,” he explained.

“He’s a guy I’m sure will do very well at Barcelona. The way he passes the instructions is very simple.. He doesn’t want to find many things, he always asks for the basics, which is also something I’ve always believed in. That’s why he was successful as a player and started a successful career as a coach at Al-Sadd. I’m really rooting for his success now at Barça,” he added.

According to Guilherme, Xavi’s thinking for football will fit perfectly with the famous “Barcelona style of playing”.

“He has the same philosophy and the same way of playing as Guardiola – of course without wanting to compare the two. It’s the same thought as having the ball and enjoying the game. But it’s not 80% possession that doesn’t shoot on goal, on the contrary. He likes aggressiveness. If you lost the ball, it’s to pressure, steal and always be in the opponent’s field,” he said.

“He said a phrase I never forgot: ‘The ball is not a bomb‘. I think this is the way he looked at football all his life and tried to pass it on to us too,” he continued.

“He likes everyone to play playing, including the goalkeeper. Of course, from time to time he needs to take a break and step aside, but he prefers the team to play. If you follow our games at Al-Sadd, you’ll see that the way of playing it was Barcelona’s, of course without comparing one team with another. But that’s what he’s going to try to implement at Barça, as it won’t change his ideas,” he bet.

“His training was also shorter and more intense. Every day there was silly, which they call ‘rondo’, but it was serious and done in different ways. I always bet one team against the other to be competitive,” he said.

“Many times he still showed what he wanted on the field in practice and with great quality. Of course he didn’t participate in the collectives, but, when he got into silly, it was very difficult for Xavi to miss a pass, because it still has too much quality. He always asked us to do the simple thing, and showed us what he wanted to make us understand it well,” he added.

The ex-Corinthian recalled that Xavi’s start at Al-Sadd was a little rocky, as his style took some time to be implemented and completely accepted by the athletes of the Qatar team.

Xavi during performance at Barcelona Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“He had a bit of difficulty in the first season, because the team played on the counterattack and in a very different way than he thinks. Xavi likes to press from the goalkeeper, and he didn’t like the team to retreat. his idea as a Barcelona player,” he recalled.

In addition to good tactical ideas, the coach is also a good group manager, according to Guilherme Torres.

“He’s amazing at managing people. Of course, those who play less will always be p***ed at one time or another, but for the person he is, it’s even hard to be nervous. He’s not much of a talker for the guy. whether he’s going to play or not. He trains and then chooses who he thinks is best for the team. He used to run the squad well and give minutes to many players, even the youngest ones,” he assured.

“The conversations I had with him were always learning.. We’ve won a lot of titles together, and he’s an amazing person. He always treated me very well, with enormous humility for the greatness of what he represents in football. No wonder he got where he got. I hope he’s even more victorious from now on as a coach,” he cheered.

“One thing I always remember is that he used to say that we could never let the shuttle drop in the sense of intensity and hunger for victories and titles. He used to say that this was the spirit at Barcelona, ​​that they were never satisfied with the titles and were always looking for new things. He said that the biggest difficulty was to win consecutive titles. This competitiveness was very striking, he passed all this on to us”, he reported.

The Brazilian also said that Barça had long been behind Xavi to be the team’s coach, but that the former midfielder only accepted the invitation now because he wanted to prepare well before taking on a giant of the size of the blaugrans.

“He had already turned down Barcelona twice, saying he wasn’t ready yet. But now that this new invitation has arrived, he already has a bigger bag, with titles and more experience. higher. This time, there was no way to say ‘no’“, finished.