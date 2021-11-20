Experts recommend 7 cryptocurrencies to buy that cost less than R$1

The recent decline in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has not discouraged cryptoactive market analysts who believe that the volatility is back in the cryptocurrencies after weeks of side trading.

Martha Reyes, head of research at BEQUANT, points out that the two BTC flush outs we’ve seen so far this month, after a strong run in October, are reminiscent of the September falls.

“That month, we passed the 53k mark driven by the turmoil around El Salvador, only to drop back down to 40k therefore an even steeper drop than we’ve seen so far. Open interest has dropped from highs and rates financing rates were even negative on some exchanges, so investors are not so optimistic,” he said.

She scores even though strong US retail sales they mean higher inflation readings ahead but a still favorable growth outlook.

“Remember that BTC is 7x more volatile than S&P and that’s even more the case for altcoins. It’s also a good opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies with good prospects,” he said.

In the same vein, Ruud Feltkamp, ​​​​CEO of Cryptohopper, points out that this is the best time to invest and profit in the cryptocurrency market, and, for traders, according to him, this is the most fun moment in the market.

“As previously predicted, we will see this kind of volatility, with cryptocurrency rising and falling, in the coming months. But this presents exciting trading opportunities. You can quickly see where the price is going to jump, and when it does, the price jumps a little bit. For me, as a trader, this makes encryption the most fun market to trade,” he said.

So, since the moment is to take risks and take advantage of the volatility, Brazilian specialists indicated 7 cryptocurrencies to buy, which cost less than R$1, but which, according to them, can be a lottery ticket: either you can win a lot or lose everything, as was the case with Shiba Inu (SHIB) which R$1 investment a year ago turned into almost R$100 thousand

Cryptocurrencies costing less than R$1

For Bernardo Schucman, Senior Vice President of Data Center Operations at CleanSpark, there are two cryptocurrencies with interesting projects that are currently priced below R$1, as is the case with Vechain (VET).

“The cryptocurrency below 1 Real that I would buy would be Vechain, believing in its capabilities to generate transparency and control of enterprises and supply chain as well as its integration with IOT. Furthermore, I believe in implementing smart contracts in the VTHO layer,” he said.

As for the team of analysts at Transfero, the company responsible for stablecoin BRZ, investors can take risks in memecoins, but given that they are like playing the lottery and not an investment in a robust project such as Ethereum (ETH) , Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), among others.

“The options available to buy with less than R$ 1 real need to be memecoin, that’s why we suggest currencies like Elon, Floki inu, Samo Cate, Marsrise – all lottery”, he said.

Bernardo Brites, CEO and co-founder of Trace Finance, points out however that investors should look at the market capitalization of a cryptocurrency as it may be worth less than R$1 but have trillions of cryptoactives in circulation, which indicates that hardly its market value goes “to the moon”.

“It is always important to pay attention to the market capitalization of a currency, it is not because the currency is worth less than 1 real that it is necessarily “cheap” (there may be trillions of it in circulation) and it is mathematically impossible to have a currency that has 100 billion tokens in circulation, get to the value that each bitcoin now has. That said, Everipedia (IQ), which now costs 10 cents, has the proposal to make a decentralized and collectively verifiable Wikipedia,” he said.

In addition, the analyst also recommends the Wirex Token (WXT) which today costs R$0.03 cents and is the token of the Wirex application, which is a credit card that can be loaded with cryptocurrencies.

“This market is on a super high as their competitor crypto.com has just signed on to sponsor their name at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.”

READ MORE