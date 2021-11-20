Facebook will change what you see in the news feed again

THE Goal, parent company of Facebook, said he is testing new ways for users to personalize the content they see in their news feeds.

The company said in a blog post on Thursday that the test, available to a “small percentage” of users, would allow people to adjust their preferences to increase or decrease the amount of content they see from specific friends, family, groups. and pages they are connected to on the platform.

Facebook has tweaked the way News Feed presents content countless times over the past few years and seems to be constantly rethinking what content should be prioritized and why.

In 2015, she said she was shifting News Feeds to favor content from close friends over brands and services. In 2016, Facebook said again that it would adjust its algorithm so that posts from friends have priority over publishers.

Then, in 2018, the company said it was changing the News Feed so that posts that could generate “interactive discussions” (aka engagement, which is Facebook’s bread and butter) would be more likely to appear than more content. passive.

Guess what Facebook did in 2020? Well, a few things, but he’s also tweaked the News Feed once more, this time to favor more reliable and quality news sources. He rolled back that “cooler” version of the News Feed in December 2020, much to the reported disgust of some Facebook employees.

How the social media giant controls its News Feed has been a big mystery, but Facebook released a report in September that said it would give the public some insights into how it decides what content to suppress, or “downgrade” – like clickbait and posts of those who repeatedly violate its rules.

Test

Users in the new test will be able to lower the volume of friends, family, pages and groups in their News Feeds if they prefer. Meta said in the blog post that this was “part of our ongoing work to give people more control over the News Feed so they see more of what they want and less of what they don’t.”

Facebook will also make changes to the news controls for its business customers, expanding the “topic exclusion” controls for a test group of advertisers serving English ads.

Advertisers can select from three topic groups – news and politics, social issues, crime and tragedy – so they can prevent their ads from appearing next to posts on those topics, if they prefer.