Factory will be expanded in Campo Bom and work should generate more than a thousand jobs – Region





Verallia’s manufacturing unit, in Campo Bom, will receive a million-dollar investment from the beginning of next year. The construction phase alone should generate more than a thousand jobs. The factory, located on Avenida Arnildo Paz, specializes in the design, production and recycling of glass packaging.









Campo Bom plant will have an investment of R0 million and will double ICMS

Photo: Disclosure





The news was confirmed by the mayor of Campo Bom, Luciano Orsi, this Friday afternoon (19th). The municipality competed with two others located in São Paulo and Santa Catarina. After negotiations with the holding company and the state government, Verallia defined an investment of R$ 500 million for Campo Bom.

After the expansion, the company will generate about 170 new jobs, but during the execution of the work, more than a thousand civil construction employees will be recruited.

“They will make a new oven, with the latest technologies and we were told that it will be the most modern factory in the world. Currently, they make large bottles of champagne and wine, now they will also make green bottles, those of beer”, explains Orsi. The increase in ICMS should more than double, from the completion of the work, in 2023. “We estimate that it should be around R$ 15 million per year”, says the mayor of Campo Bom.

According to the general director of Verallia in South America, Quintin Testa, the high investment in Campo Bom is part of the company’s new plans for Brazil. “This investment in southern Brazil was already part of the plan outlined for Verallia in Brazil. Added to this is the fact that market demand accelerated the decision, which shows that our strategy is on the right path”, says Testa.





