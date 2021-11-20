Fagner complete 200 games at Neo Qumica Arena against Santos; side speaks to My Timo

If no complications happen in training this Saturday, Fagner will become the second Corinthians player to complete 200 games at the Neo Química Arena. The duel with Santos, on Sunday, at 4 pm, will be valid for the 34th round of the Brasileirão.

The right-back, who returned to Parque São Jorge in the same year the stadium was inaugurated (2014), will equal a feat achieved only by goalkeeper Cássio, now with 216 matches played on the Alvinegro stage.

In the ranking of Corinthians players most present at the Neo Química Arena, the two Fiel idols are followed by four other players who are still in the 100 games: Gil (114), Jadson (112), Gabriel (108) and Romero ( 103).

The Corinthians 23 shirt spoke to the portal my helm about the mark that will be hit in the derby against Santos – see below.

Fagner returned to Corinthians in 2014, the year that also marked the inauguration of Neo Química Arena Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

Meu Timão – How do you receive the news that you will become the second player to complete 200 games in the Neo Química Arena?

“It is a great satisfaction to be able to reach these brands, even more in our house. We saw it being born and gaining all the strength it has gained in recent years”.

Meu Timão – The stadium is inaugurated the same year you return to Corinthians. What does playing at Neo Química Arena mean to you?

“It’s something very important for me and my family, because whenever they can, they come to accompany me there. It’s our home, it’s where our team often imposes itself and where we also have the support of our fans.”

Meu Timão – What impact did the absence of the fans in the stadium have for you and how is this return to the normal environment being? Can you measure the difference?

“The lack of fans was something very bad for us in all the stadiums. Football is driven by the public and they need them. At home we know how strong the fans are and it’s been great to have them back.”

Meu Timão – Of the 199 games played, is there any that you take with you the most? Whether for a goal, for a title…

“I think that everyone has their importance, but the great achievements end up being marked with more relevance. The goals I’m also happy for everyone.”

Meu Timão – What is your expectation for the final straight of the Brasileirão? What can fans expect?

“The expectations are good, the team has grown a lot in recent games, has gained rapport and we’ve been playing good matches. We have goals in these last matches and we’re looking for them. We want to finish the season well, playing well and with good prospects for a better 2022. “

It was at Neo Química Arena that, recently, Fagner won the jersey commemorating the 400 games for Corinthians; at the moment, the lateral already has 432 Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

