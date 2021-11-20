Fan ‘invades’ buses through the roof and becomes an attraction among Fla players; watch video – Flemish

On social networks, the ‘invasion’ of Flamengo fans stole the show and went viral

This Friday (19), the Biggest Fans in the World showed that it really makes a difference and led the Flamengo do Ninho do Urubu delegation to the Galeão Airport, where the team embarks towards Porto Alegre to fulfill the last two commitments before the Libertadores final. During AeroFla, a fan of Mais Querido ‘invaded’ the team bus through the roof and became the attraction among the players.

The scene was recorded by members of the red-black delegation from inside the bus. The vice president of football of the Flamengo, Marcos Braz, even published an image on his Twitter profile playing with the situation: “This farewell to the citizen was as close as possible”, said the post of the manager, accompanied by many laughs.

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

SEE THE VIDEO:

BRING A MYTH TO THAT OSCAR! 🥇 🗣 We need to find this CRAZY who does everything for Flamengo! HELP US THERE ❤️🖤#AeroFla #columnarfla pic.twitter.com/uEm6PYeClU — Column of Fla | Flamengo (@ColunadoFla) November 19, 2021

It is worth mentioning that, despite the fans’ euphoria for the grand final of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo – before that – will have to play two games for the Brasileirão. This Saturday (20), the team faces Internacional, in Beira-Rio, in a game valid for the 34th round of the Brasileirão. Then, on Tuesday (23), the team will face the Guild, in a duel delayed by the second event.

The Libertadores decision will be disputed on November 27, against the palm trees. The clash will take place at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay, from 5 pm (GMT). Until then, Fla remains focused on the Brasileirão dispute.