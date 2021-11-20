Farm 13: ‘I’m no longer Brazilian’, says Dayane Mello

During conversation with Mileide Mihaile at dawn this Saturday, November 20th, Dayane Mello she stated that she ‘is not Brazilian’, as she has already left the country for many years. The message was intended to explain to the influencer how much the model could not get used to the format of the reality show on Record TV, with several conflicts and a ‘download’ which she was not used to.

“I left Brazil when I was 15 years old. I’m not Brazilian anymore. I did the Dance of Faustão, I did a program on the mountain, in all of them I reached the semifinals, but without humiliating, without diminishing, or anything. I’m not used to this kind of thing!” she said.

The conversation continued and the model asked if she had ever humiliated her gamemate within the program. Instead of receiving the ‘never’ answer, Dayane listened to a list of situations in which she had behaved rudely to her colleague. Furthermore, she also had to deal with issues that really affected the influencer, such as when she spoke about her son.

Read+: Valentina tells Dayane that Rico found out about jacket

“That’s not what I want to talk about. I just want you to understand what I mean here, because I’m not used to living in a place with that kind of attitude from people”, he pondered when explaining the moment of exclusion he goes through in the game.

After she tore a jacket from Rico, the model became a non-grateful persona in the game and ended up losing the new alliances she was starting to build in the house. She fell out with Alagoas and Aline Mineiro and then approached other players. However, the game turned against her.

RICO’S EMPATHY

After creating high expectations of generating a shack on the Record TV reality show, Rico didn’t cause Dayane Mello, because she tore his jacket.

The weave of the blouse became so big that even rumors of the jacket being the only object that the ex-MTV inherited from his father circulated on social media. But, this proved incorrect, because he even told pawns that the piece cost dearly. So, the conversation with the model didn’t revolve much around accidents, but on the next game plans.

Leia+: After Valentina leaves, who should win ‘A Fazenda 13’?

“It is God who judges and life will teach everything we do here on earth. I don’t want to see you alone. I know you miss your daughter, Juliano, I know everything. And I don’t ever want you to feel alone or excluded”, guaranteed the man from Alagoas.

In addition, the comedian talked about the attempt by other pedestrians to move away from her after the elimination of Valentina Francavilla. Rico even visited a space so that she and Ana Luiza could work, each in their own area.

“I don’t agree with anything you do, but I never want to agree to make you feel alone here”, explained funk player Mc Gui when commenting on the attitude of him leaving her in the street, under the serene atmosphere. In addition, he highlighted how entering people’s homes is a delicate attitude.

A Fazenda 13: After the departure of Valentina Francavilla, who deserves to win the reality show?

VOTE

SEE PARTIAL RESULT

MAIN NEWS

Juliana Paes celebrates film premiere with Leandro Hassum on Netflix

Ex-BBB causes controversy by questioning Marília Mendonça’s talent

Farm 13: ‘I’m not like that’, Rico says about excluding Dayane Mello

Farm 13: Bil Araújo explains why he hid Dayane Mello’s secret

Paulo Gustavo’s widower donates the actor’s costumes for auction