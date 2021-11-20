Farm 13: Peões imply that production allowed the use of marijuana: “Does it have silk?”

After the ‘A Fazenda 13’ party, Dayane Mello even looked for the paper used to roll the marijuana cigarette; check out current videos

What happened? This Saturday morning (20), after the party, Dayane Mello hinted that the production of The Farm 13 released the use of marijuana to participants.

In a video that is circulating on social media, the formerGrande Fratello VIP go to Gui Araújo looking for the silk, and it indicates exactly where the material used to roll the marijuana cigarette is.

“Give a silk, there” she whispers. “It’s in the business. You have to ask someone to do it“, he replies. In turn, the model replies: “I do it, I do it good. I know how to do it too“.

Soon after, she asks again: “Do you have a silk there or not?“. The pawn reveals where the item is again, but without citing directly: “It’s there, old man. Just go there and ‘pan’“.

And this wasn’t the only episode where pedestrians left a flea behind viewers’ ears. On Friday (19), a few hours before, Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves had a conversation on ‘codes’ that left internet users in doubt.

“Has arrived? Lie! Enough, I was more emotional“, shot the influencer. Aline Mineiro, who was present in the conversation, was shocked: “Oh, did they? Gee, you guys are f*cking, huh? You are spoiled, spoiled… Wow! Gives a relief to the mind. For the love of God“.

Finally, Sthe Matos asks the pawn to take care of himself. “It does a good of those you know“, completed.

Until then, Record TV has not commented on the situation.

Model Dayane Mello revealed at dawn this Friday (19) that she was stopped by production when she destroyed her jacket. Rich Melquiades in The Farm.

The revelation took place after everything became public and the peoa got scolded. “You’re shooting yourself in the foot, bro,” he said. MC GUI to your ally in the game.

She then said that the situation was not worse because there was an intervention.

Look:

Dayane: is there silk there?

Gui Araújo: there, just roll it up Shocked that 🍁 is real pic.twitter.com/9GvqMsNJRr — ʜᴀɴᴀ (@hanaiofc) November 20, 2021