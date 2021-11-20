FC 2021 Hat: See two technical tips per position for round #34 of the fantasy game | tips

We are in the final stretch of Cartola FC 2021, guys! How has your fantasy performance been this year? Are you mythologized or broken? No throwing in the towel, huh! It’s time to take a final sprint and target the remaining rounds. so let’s go round #34, which will have two games in hand (stay tuned). Technical tips are in the air. We separated 10 names with good potential for the round, there are two tips per position. Look that!