FC 2021 Hat: See two technical tips per position for round #34 of the fantasy game | tips

We are in the final stretch of Cartola FC 2021, guys! How has your fantasy performance been this year? Are you mythologized or broken? No throwing in the towel, huh! It’s time to take a final sprint and target the remaining rounds. so let’s go round #34, which will have two games in hand (stay tuned). Technical tips are in the air. We separated 10 names with good potential for the round, there are two tips per position. Look that!
The market for round #34 is open until 6:30 pm (GMT) this Saturday. Click here and climb your team!
Walter (Cuiabá) – C$8.97
- Won 11 SGs in 26 games and made 93 saves, plus a penalty save
- Away from home, he averages 6.10 points per game
Adversary: Bahia, in Fonte Nova
João Paulo (Santos) – C$8.05
- Santos are coming off three games without conceding goals
- Has already made 91 saves and saved two penalties
Adversary: Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena
- Earned eight SGs in 21 games
- Little offender defender: committed only 15 infractions
Adversary: Cuiabá, in Fonte Nova
João Victor (Corinthians) – C$7.88
- Accumulate 66 trips in 30 games
- Face the attack of Santos, who scored only 30 goals at the Brazilian Nationals and must not count on Marinho, injured
Adversary: Santos, at Neo Química Arena
Matheus Bahia (Bahia) – C$9.85
- He won the SG in 10 of the 22 matches in which he played
- Has one goal, three assists and 50 tackles
Adversary: Cuiabá, in Fonte Nova
Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG) – C$9.85
- High Score Average: 5.86 points
- Average of two tackles per game. He has already given five assists and scored a goal
Adversary: Youth, in Mineirão
- Has three fantasy goals and four assists in 2021
- It also scores a lot with trips: there are 58
Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Antônio Accioly
Zaracho (Atlético-MG) – C$9.55
- Accumulates 71 trips in 26 matches
- Arriving well in attack: scored four goals and provided an assist
Adversary: Youth, in Mineirão
Hulk (Atlético-MG) – C$ 19.93
- One of the greatest fantasy myths in 2021: averaging 6.67 points per game
- At home, your average is even better: 8.72 points
Adversary: Youth, in Mineirão
Ferreira (Grêmio) – C$ 11.69
- It comes from two consecutive scores above 10 points: 11.00 and 14.80
- Face Chape, the competition’s worst defense and who tends to give many points to attackers
Adversary: Chapecoense, at Arena Condá
Saturday 11/20
Atlético-MG x Youth
Fortaleza x Palmeiras
Chapecoense x Grêmio
Atlético-GO x Ceará
International x Flemish
Sunday 11/21
Corinthians x Santos
Fluminense x America-MG
Bahia x Cuiabá
São Paulo x Athletico-PR
Bragantino 3 x 0 Sport