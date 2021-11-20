Finally! Google Play Store site win redesign

After many years, the Play Store website will gain a new face. The last redesign was a long time ago, when Google launched the Material Design visual language, in 2014, aiming to unify the interfaces of its products to create a simple and organized pattern. Apparently, Google is in the process of moving to introduce something similar to the Play Store app. Also check out some free and discounted Play Store apps and games for Android.





Looking at the image, you could easily mistake it for the Play Store app on Android at first, but it’s running directly from the browser. The Play Store logo is still at the top, on the left side, but the similarities end there.





The gray background and the complex sidebar were removed to make way for a practical and quick navigation option. At the top, the user will have access to four main sections of the Play Store: games, apps, movies and books. In the app section, you can filter by phone, tablet, TV, Chromebook and clock, something extremely important for the site, since you won’t install any app directly on your browser, but on your devices.





What was lined up on the left bar did not disappear, it just changed place. Now, you will be able to access all of this in the same field where you can change your Google account, at the top right, where you will have access to your library, devices, subscriptions, payment methods, activity history and settings.

On the individual pages of the apps, the redesign looks like an enlarged view on mobile devices. A big title will show which app you are viewing, along with a big icon on the left side. A bar lined up to the right will give developer details and contact information and suggestions. The rest of the interface is very similar to the mobile app, showing number of downloads, rating and age restrictions.





For games, it looks like the trailers will play automatically, with the install button right below and photos are placed in a nearby gallery, something no different from the app.

The search experience will also be renewed. Just like the app on the Play Store, you’ll receive many more recommendations to immediately complete what you’re typing in the field, and you’ll also have access to a list of apps with the name that match what you’re looking for. In this case, you will be redirected to a page that will give you additional details of the results you searched for, listing the rest of the apps in question in a sort of scrolling carousel, preventing you from being overwhelmed by too many results.





This redesign is still being done, so some sections are not working properly for users who are able to access it. There are some visual inconsistencies such as old interface elements in the middle of some application listings.

As much as some parts seem out of scale in the browser, the redesign is welcome and promising. Apparently, the interface is better organized, which was a problem in the older version and it loads much faster.

Apparently, the redesign is being implemented bit by bit on the server side, on the back end, and not on the client side, but some users can access it by accessing the Korean Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/ link apps?gl=kr and also Taiwan’s through the link https://play.google.com/store/games?gl=tw, in what would be a specific test for these countries.

Google has not yet officially commented on the news and we can only wait.