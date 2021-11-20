Find out which phones are compatible with 5G in Brazil

The auction of 5G frequency in Brazil was concluded for a value of 46.7 billion reais. This will make available five new service providers in the country. Check the list of cell phones compatible with 5G in Brazil below.

Participants acquired transmission blocks of the 5G frequency, the main ones being purchased by the largest companies in the field, which are Vivo, Claro and TIM.

In addition to the largest companies, the smaller companies also carried out auctions. They are Algar and Sercomtel. After the auction, all companies have a 20-year concession to make internet available dozens of times faster.

It so happens that the auction is just one of the phases for the infrastructure to be implemented in the country, with a forecast of reaching consumers in the second half of next year.

In the rest of the world this is nothing new, after all the 5G already works very well as there are already several models of cell phones compatible with the technology.

Meet now some devices are already adapted for 5G.

Devices compatible with 5G in Brazil

Apple: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Mini;

Asus: ROG Phone 5s Pro, ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5, and ROG Phone 3;

Motorola: Moto G50 5G, Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Pro, Moto Edge 20 Lite, Moto G100, Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus, Edge, Edge+;

Samsung: Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, alaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2;

Xiaomi: Mi 11, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro;

Lenovo: Legion Phone Duel;

Realm: Realme 8 5G and Realme 7 5G;

Redmi: Note 10 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G and Poco F3 5G.

It is noteworthy that it is not possible to adapt older devices to the new internet technology, so that they have the characteristics of the new devices.

Thus, this detail should be analyzed in cases where you are planning to change the device, as there is a schedule that will only be completed in 2028.

