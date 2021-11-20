First person infected with coronavirus in Wuhan was animal market seller, study shows

(Image: Getty Images)

A study by an American virologist disputes that the first person infected with the coronavirus in Wuhan is a man, as recorded by the WHO

Research indicates that the first infected was a saleswoman who worked in an animal market in Wuhan

According to the researcher, the origin of the coronavirus is probably animal

A study published in the scientific journal science questions the first recorded case of covid-19 in Wuhan. According to an investigation by the American virologist Michael Worobey, published last Thursday (18), the first person to contract the disease was a saleswoman who worked in an animal market in the city.

In the World Health Organization report, the first recorded case had been in a man, who had never been to the site.

In Worobey’s conclusion, the analyzed data indicate that the origin of the coronavirus is probably animal. The virologist believes that the research “provides strong evidence in favor of the origin of the pandemic from a live animal”, in the market where the first infected person worked.

The researcher explained that health authorities warned of a suspected disease at the site from December 30, 2019. This would have led to the identification of other cases, in different locations. Michael Worobey analyzed notifications made by two hospitals before the alert was issued. The cases are also related to locations close to the market.

In an interview with the New York Times, Worobey stated that it is difficult that the covid-19 epidemic has not started in the mentioned market. “In a city of 11 million inhabitants, half of the first cases are related to a location the size of a football field,” he declared. “It is very difficult to explain this trend if the epidemic has not started in this market.”

Reviews of the WHO report

The researcher criticized the World Health Organization research, especially for the dates. In addition to the fact that the first case cited by the WHO was not related to the market, the patient was registered as sick as of December 8th, however, the first symptoms only appeared on December 16th, according to Worobey. The woman indicated by the researcher, in turn, fell ill on December 11th.