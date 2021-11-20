First South American airline launched with a focus on sustainable operations

Graphic design of a Boeing 737 in company colors – Image: Equair





A new commercial airline is being launched in South America, using Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft and promising a commitment to sustainable operations since its inception.

Equair arrives in Ecuador to initially connect the main corridor Quito-Guayaquil, as well as the Galapagos Islands (Baltra and San Cristóbal).

The company claims that one of its fundamental pillars is to offer a new and welcoming experience to its passengers, ensuring that the service is based on strict safety processes, punctuality and the opportunity to fly at the best time, according to the customer’s needs.

Equair’s operations are scheduled to start from next month – December 2021, as “a message of confidence to Ecuador, generating jobs and more wealth through the strengthening of commercial, cultural and tourist integration ties between the main Ecuadorian cities ”.

Image: Ecuador





Equair Director, a leading leader and expert on aviation issues, Gabriela Sommerfeld said, “Our staff are excited to offer our passengers a new, modern way to travel. Our airline will exceed expectations and be different from the traditional options available today. When customers fly with us, they will be seduced every moment of their journey.”

The new airline ensures that it has, from the start, a strong commitment to sustainable operations in every aspect of the travel journey. “We are working with several partners and suppliers to incorporate this fundamental pillar in everything we do”, says Gabriela.

“We are pleased to support Equair in launching a new travel offer for Ecuadorians. The Boeing 737 will serve as a strong platform for initial launch and future growth,” said Ricardo Cavero, vice president of Latin America and Caribbean sales for Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Equair Information