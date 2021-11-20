Flamengo will have four embezzlements against Inter see who is out

Brasileirão is still on fire! And this Saturday (20), Internacional x Flamengo face off at the Beira-Rio stadium, in a game valid for the 34th round of the competition. The departure is scheduled for 9:30 pm.
And the team commanded by Renato Gaúcho has four certain absences for the duel, all due to injury. Are they: Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Henrique and Pedro.
likely lineup
A likely lineup of Mengão has: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz (Léo Pereira) and Filipe Luís (Ramon); Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho, Michael and Gabigol.
DATASHEET
International x Flemish
Competition: Brasileirão – 34th round
Local: riverside
Date: Saturday (20) at 9.30 pm
Flamengo starts the match in the vice-leadership of Brasileirão with 63 points gained so far.
Everything about the duel, you can check it here on fans.com
