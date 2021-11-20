Flamengo will have four embezzlements against Inter see who is out

Credit: Reproduction/Flemish

Brasileirão is still on fire! And this Saturday (20), Internacional x Flamengo face off at the Beira-Rio stadium, in a game valid for the 34th round of the competition. The departure is scheduled for 9:30 pm.

And the team commanded by Renato Gaúcho has four certain absences for the duel, all due to injury. Are they: Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Henrique and Pedro.

likely lineup

A likely lineup of Mengão has: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz (Léo Pereira) and Filipe Luís (Ramon); Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho, Michael and Gabigol.



DATASHEET

International x Flemish

Competition: Brasileirão – 34th round

Local: riverside

Date: Saturday (20) at 9.30 pm

Flamengo starts the match in the vice-leadership of Brasileirão with 63 points gained so far.

Everything about the duel, you can check it here on fans.com

follow him fans on Instagram and on twitter

READ TOO:

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table



Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table

Fluminense: forwards have scored goals in just one of the last 11 matches at the Brasileirão

Brasileirão: 12 teams can still drop to the second division; see numbers

7 players who can earn millions for São Paulo if they are sold by other clubs

Diego Ribas explains why Jorge Jesus is “different” and recalls Flamengo’s conquest in Libertadores

Mercado da Bola: 10 Brazilians who can exchange the Brasileirão for Europe next season

Neto surprises and points to the ‘most engaged’ fans in Brazil

Cafu points out favorite to win the Champions League: “It has decisive players”

Understand the subject! Cafu points out the world’s best active right-backs